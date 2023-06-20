'Icon To The Community': NJ Ground Zero First Responder Mickey McCabe Dead At 76

The longtime first responder and community leader died on Monday, June 19 after a long battle with lung cancer, according to his obituary.

McCabe and his wife Judy started McCabe Ambulance Company, which they operated for more than 50 years, his obituary reads.

McCabe was also co-founder and chairperson of the board of BCB Community Bank and a founding member of the Bayonne St. Patrick's Parade Committee, according to his obituary.

On 9/11, McCabe went to Manhattan to be a part of the rescue efforts at Ground Zero, working at the North Tower, eventually spending days at the scene. Following the attacks, he co-founded the New Jersey EMS Task Force, creating a statewide system for EMS to respond to large-scale disasters, Michael Nascom, the current state leader of the task force, said.

"Today, with Mickey’s guidance, the NJ EMS Task Force is 200+ members strong and the model of similar organizations nationwide," Nascom said. "No NJ EMS Task Force meeting was complete until Mickey had everyone laughing at one of his numerous stories or jokes."

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis called McCabe an absolute legend in a Facebook post, while social media was filled with tributes and remembrances.

Along with Judy, he is survived by his two children, Allison and Michael, his sister, Karen, and numerous grandchildren, in-laws and other relatives, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held on Friday, June 23 at St. Vincent de Paul Church at 11 a.m. To view his obituary, click here.

