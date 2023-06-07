Smoke 67°

ICE Detains Guatemalan National Jailed On Domestic Violence Charges Out Of PalPark

Federal authorities placed a detainer on a Guatemalan national living in Palisades Park after he was jailed on domestic violence charges.

Cruz L. Baten
Cruz L. Baten Photo Credit: ICE.gov / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Cruz L. Baten, 32, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, June 6, in connection with what Palisades Park police said was an alleged weekend incident on Highland Avenue.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately requested that Baten remain held.

Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants suspected of living here illegally are jailed. Hearings are then held in federal court in Newark to determine whether the defendant should be deported.

If a local judge orders Parfait's release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so federal authorities can take custody.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies.

