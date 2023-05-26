'I Sued My Parents For Having Me': NJ TikToker Never Consented To Being Born

Kass Theaz, who uses a pseudonym and works as a customer service representative, only started making TikToks last year with the intention of getting TikTok famous by doing absolutely nothing.

"I started posting TikToks of me literally just standing with a text on the screen that said “day __ of posting myself doing nothing until I become TikTok famous and can be a stay at home mom with no children," the 22-year-old Tennessee native tells Daily Voice.

Those videos made a lot of people angry. But instead of letting her haters get her down, Theaz went even further, and created the character who sued her parents.

Some TikTokers have been taking the bait and believe Theaz is being sincere in her videos, not understanding the concept of deadpan. Theaz's friends and family know what's up, she said.

One of Theaz's first videos about the "lawsuit" has more than 6 million views and nearly 7,000 comments.

"People will do anything to get money besides go get a job," one person writes.

"That's so true," Theaz responds in a response video. "And I would also appreciate if you guys liked, commented, and shared this post so I could afford to not work this month because I just hate working so much."

Theaz says she doesn't tell anyone in her personal life about her account. She lets them find it on their own.

"My parents found out about it through a viral video I had last year making its way to Facebook where I said I sued them for 5k a month," she said. "They texted me and were like 'what is this? 😂😂'

Theaz has more than 142,000 followers. She doesn't only talk lawsuits, though, she also hosts discussions on pressing issues like how Joe Biden gave her a big house for being a Democrat and how encouraging heterosexuality in kids leads to accidental pregnancies and abortions.

Theaz's most recent video to go viral with 2.6 million views features her talking about her own children. (She doesn't really have any).

"A lot of people are shocked to hear I have children considering I sued my parents for having me without my permission," she says. "I was unaware I was going to have to grow up and get a job to support myself and I just didn’t consent to that, they didn’t try to contact me in any way before I was born to see if I wanted to be here.

"It’s different when you adopt. It’s not my fault that they’re here. I’m just trying to be a good person and help them out."

