'I Like The F— Out Of You:' NJ Teacher Has License Revoked After Lewd Comments, Officials Say

The State Board of Examiners revoked the license of East Orange English teacher Alim Hasan after he called a student "pretty", told her she smelled good, that she has a "grown woman scent" and that he "likes the f- out of her."

The board said Hasan's comments "clearly demonstrate conduct that is unacceptable for a role model for a school children."

"Such communications by a teacher to his student are completely inappropriate," the board wrote in its ruling. "Not what the board expects as communications between a teacher and student. No student should have to endure such communications directed .at them by their teacher."

Hasan had previously resigned as teacher in Dec. 2022 during a tenure hearing.

Hasan's revocation comes after a lengthy review process, where the board said it had trouble reaching him, often getting mailings returned.

