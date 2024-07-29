'I Just Struck a Pedestrian': Audio Released After NJ Trooper Fatally Strikes Cyclist

At 6 a.m., on Monday, February 5, Kesene Grier was driving an unmarked police SUV when she struck Raul Diaz, a 59-year-old Long Valley resident in Hackettstown, the state attorney general's office said. Diaz was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the state attorney general's office.

"I just struck a pedestrian on a bike," Grier is heard saying on police radio released by the attorney general.

According to the transmission, Grier requests assistance to Willow Grove Street and Brook Hollow Drive where the crash occurred.

The Attorney General’s Office investigates all deaths that occur during encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

To view the footage and listen to the audio, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.