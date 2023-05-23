A Few Clouds 70°

'I Just Heard Like 20 Shots': Gunfire Erupts At Small Hackensack Park

One person was wounded in a hail of gunfire outside a small Hackensack park early Tuesday evening.

Police cordon off the street moments after gunfire erupted outside Carver Park in Hackensack.
Police cordon off the street moments after gunfire erupted outside Carver Park in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The victim reportedly arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center via private vehicle around 5:30 p.m. May 23, responders said. 

His injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Just moments earlier came a report of gunfire outside Carver Park with what one witness said was an AR15-type rifle.

"Omg I just heard like 20 shots," another resident posted.

A potential suspect wearing a blue hoodie was said to have fled south on 3rd Street in a silver Honda.

Unconfirmed reports were that the vehicle was involved in a crash in Teaneck.

Police found a handgun at the scene, suggesting a possible exchange of gunfire. The initial report, in fact, was of a vehicle that was struck. Then came word of the emergency room walk-in.

Hackensack police were joined by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence -- including the vehicle that was struck.

Neither city police nor the prosecutor's office had any immediate comment as of 6:30 p.m. A statement was expected at some point during the evening.

