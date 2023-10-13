'I Forgot': Long Island Man Caught Trying To Board LaGuardia Plane With Gun, TSA Says

The 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets (see photo inset above), said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

It was the eighth firearm picked off by TSA officers at the Queens airport so far this year, she said.

Port Authority police seized the gun and arrested the Westbury resident, Farbstein said.

He told them that he "forgot that he had his gun with him," she said.

In addition to likely criminal charges, he'll have to pay a fine that could top out at $15,000.

“Individuals who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation," said said Robert Duffy, the TSA’s federal security director for the airport.

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint," the security director said. "There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint. It's common knowledge that you cannot carry weapons onto a flight.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. SEE: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition

In addition to any criminal action, the TSA reserves can impose a civil penalty to travelers who try to bring guns and/or gun parts with them past a checkpoint.

SEE: Civil Enforcement Guidelines

By the way: Any TSA PreCheck® member caught with a gun loses those privileges.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, Farbstein said, so those who need or want to travel with their gun should do their homework to make sure that they aren't violating any local firearm laws.

Travelers should also contact their airline. You never know what additional requirements these may have.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app. It has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

