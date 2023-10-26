'I Don't Know What Happened,' DUI Morris County Woman Tells Cops Moments After Wreck (Video)

The footage posted this week by Drive Thru Tours shows officers arriving to the scene at Diamond Spring Road last Aug. 23, to find 26-year-old Kelly Walsh standing outside of her vehicle.

“I don’t know what happened,” Walsh says in the nearly 40-minute clip, noting she had enjoyed several glasses of wine at a friend's house in Boonton in the hours leading up to the accident. "There was a little fox or something that, like, jumped in front of my car, and I tried to swerve and I hit the pole.”

After failing several field sobriety tests, Walsh was evaluated by paramedics and declined further treatment. She was placed under arrest just as she tried to call a friend to come pick her up.

On the way to the police department, Walsh changes her mind about medical treatment and asks to be driven to the hospital — only to be told that it wouldn’t change her situation.

“Forget it, never mind,” she eventually says.

Walsh was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, delaying traffic, and failure to possess an insurance card before being released on her own recognizance pending an appearance at Denville Municipal Court appearance.

