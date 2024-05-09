Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

1 Airlifted In Tractor Trailer Crash With 4 Other Vehicles On Route 78 (Update)

A crash between a tractor trailer and four passenger cars closed the westbound lanes of Route 78 in Hunterdon County for several hours on Thursday, May 9, authorities said.

Overturned TT on Route 78 westbound.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Sam Barron

The crash at milepost 17.4 happened just after 3:40 p.m., and caused the tractor trailer to overturn, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said. Four occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries and one person was airlifted with minor non-life-threatening injuries, Lebron said.

All westbound lanes were closed west of Exit 16 near Route 31 North in Clinton as of 4 p.m., the DOT said. As of 8:20 p.m., two right lanes were closed.

Photos show the trailer splayed horizontally across all westbound lanes. Heavy delays were being reported and the crash remains under investigation.

