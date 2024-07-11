Husband Charged In NJ Crash That Killed Wife, Prosecutor Says

Benjamin Futerman, 32, of Manalapan, and Wilson Familia, 22, of Old Bridge, have both been charged in the June 2 crash on Route 9 at Ferry Road that left Kristina Godich dead and several others injured, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas J. Montagna announced Thursday, July 11.

Futerman was operating the BMW also occupied by his wife, Kristina Godich, 31, Ciccone and Montagna said. Godich was pronounced dead at the scene while Futerman was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in critical condition, the prosecutor said. He was released from the hospital days later but did not surrender to authorities until Wednesday, July 10, according to Ciccone.

Futerman was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and one count of second-degree vehicular homicide for the death of his wife.

Meanwhile, Familia had been operating a Ford Mustang occupied by three passengers, all of whom were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators found that speeding combined “with aggressive and reckless driving" contributed to the collision, authorities said.

Familia surrendered to authorities on Monday. July 8, and was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree assault by auto, and two counts of third-degree aggravated assault for the injuries sustained by his passengers, they said.

Both Futerman and Familia were taken to the Middlesex County Courthouse where they had their first appearances and were subsequently released on pre-trial monitoring.

Godich was born in Uzbekistan and moved to the U.S. as an infant, her obituary on the Freeman Funeral Homes website says. She had been working for Wells Fargo as the vice president of Risk Management, her obituary says. Godich's LinkedIn page shows she earned her bachelor's in math and finance from Rutgers.

In addition to her husband, Godich is survived by her son, Jayson; her parents, Arthur and Marina Godich, and other close friends and relatives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Old Bridge police Officer Steve Connolly at 732-721-5600, ext. 3820 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Detective Matthew Colonna at 732-745-3354.

