HUH? Elmwood Park Teen Comes To Hospital With Gunshot Wound, Authorities Don't Know How, Where

The 18-year-old shooting victim arrived at the hospital via private transportation around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

He’d apparently been shot somewhere in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint release late Monday afternoon.

“At this time no crime scene has been located,” the brief release said.

It didn't say what the problem is in getting information.

The teen has since been transferred to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, they said, and that was pretty much that.

