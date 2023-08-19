'Huge Loss': 77-Year-Old Italian Bakery Cancels Jersey City Reopening, Devastating Customers

Monteleone’s Bakery, a third-generation family-owned bakery at 741 Newark Ave., was closed for vacation and planned on reopening Aug. 2.

According to a Facebook post penned by Juana Perez Monteleone, those plans have changed.

"Monteleone’s Bakery was started by my husband’s grandfather & has been family run for 77 years," reads Jauna's post in a Jersey City Facebook group. "Sadly due to the challenges on small business today, as of August, we have closed our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers for supporting us through the years."

Italian Enclaves, a massive catalogue of Italian neighborhoods and national parishes, called the shop's closing a "huge loss for the Italian American community."

"We wish the family the best in their future endeavors and thank them for being a part of so many lives over the years with wonderful memories."

Juana's post garnered hundreds of comments from sad patrons, many saying they would've donated money had they known Monteleone's was struggling.

"This bakery has been apart of our family celebrations for years," one said "Every cake I’ve ever had for 29 years has come from this bakery, and once I had my daughter 7 years ago I continued the tradition. I want to thank you all for the sweet memories and for always getting to job done, so saddened by the news."

"They provided my cake for 20 birthdays, worth every penny," another said. "77 beautiful, delicious years. THANK YOU GUYS for your service. And if ever there’s a chance I promise you will have my loyalty and support AGAIN. What is for you will always be for you, it just won’t always look how you expected it to."

