School Bus Overturns Injuring 3 Students, Aide On Garden State Parkway

The bus and a Lexus passenger car were heading south near milepost 69.1 when the vehicles collided around 3:10 p.m. in Barnegat, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The Lexus ran off the road right and up an embankment and the school bus overturned in the left lane. The driver, a school aide and three students on board were hospitalized for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported on scene. The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

