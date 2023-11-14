Fair 43°

School Bus Overturns Injuring 3 Students, Aide On Garden State Parkway

A school bus overturned in a crash with a passenger car on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday, Nov. 14, leaving three students, a school aide, and the driver injured, New Jersey State Police said.

<p>Traffic jam at Barnegat Tolls</p>

 Photo Credit: 511nj.org
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

The bus and a Lexus passenger car were heading south near milepost 69.1 when the vehicles collided around 3:10 p.m. in Barnegat, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The Lexus ran off the road right and up an embankment and the school bus overturned in the left lane. The driver, a school aide and three students on board were hospitalized for evaluation. 

No other injuries were reported on scene. The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.  

