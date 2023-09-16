Hudson County Woman Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'

And one of them is from Hudson County

ABC did not include any background about the contestants on Joey Graziadei's season, whose first names, ages, and photos were released Saturday morning, Sept. 16.

The only contestant representing the Garden State on Joey's season is Erika, a 25-year-old North Bergen resident.

Graziadei is a 28-year-old tennis coach who grew up in Collegeville, a suburb of Philadelphia. Three of the contestants are from Philadelphia.

Josey's season is expected to air in the first quarter of 2024.

