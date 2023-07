The house at 94 Maple Parkway in Sparta was struck, sparking a small fire on the roof where the strike happened around 7:50 p.m., Sparta Township Police spokesman Tom Snyder said.

No injuries were reported, and the residents were allowed to stay in the home, Snyder said.

At the time, traffic was being rerouted to Maple Parkway from East Shore Trail near Glenside Trail due to a downed tree and wires.

