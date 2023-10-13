Horses Test Positive For Herpes, Property Quarantined In Sussex County

One horse, a 7-year-old Standardbred mare, developed illness on Oct. 1, and improved clinically after prompt medical treatment, the NJ Department of Agriculture said. Six days later a second horse, a 3-year-old Standardbred mare developed clinical signs of fever and recumbency and was humanely euthanized due to severe clinical deterioration, the NJDA said.

EHM is the often-deadly neurologic form of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) infection, according to state officials. Other horses on the premises are under quarantine. Officials did not say where in Sussex County the property is based.

Temperatures are also being taken twice daily on all quarantined horses to monitor for sickness. The NJDA is tracing and notifying the appropriate parties regarding recent horse movement.

The EHV-1 organism spreads quickly from horse to horse and can cause respiratory problems, especially in young horses, spontaneous abortions in pregnant mares, and the neurologic form of the virus can result in death. The incubation period of EHV-1 is typically 2-10 days.

Clinical signs include respiratory disease, fever, nasal discharge, depression, cough, lack of appetite, and/or enlarged lymph nodes. In horses infected with the neurologic strain of EHV-1, clinical signs typically include mild incoordination, hind end weakness/paralysis, loss of bladder and tail function, and loss of sensation to the skin in the hind end. The virus spreads readily through direct contact with infected materials.

The virus is endemic in the country and although highly infectious, it does not persist in the environment for an extended period and is neutralized by hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and sunlight. The virus does not affect humans and other domestic animals, except for llamas and alpacas. The first case of EHV-1 in New Jersey was confirmed in September in Gloucester County.

