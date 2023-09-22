Hooked: 16 Busted, $35K Seized In Passaic Sheriff’s Countywide Prostitution Raids

Key “pay-to-play” locations for illegal sex were pinpointed in Clifton, Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, and Woodland Park, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Nearly all were chosen for the quality-of-life operations following citizens’ complaints, the sheriff said.

Various units from his department supplied the detectives, Berdnik said.

These included his Bureau of Narcotics, Internet Crimes, Warrant Squad, Criminal Investigation and forensic units. Passaic police and his own patrol division also assisted, the sheriff said.

Berdnik identified those arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19 and 20, as:

Luz Y. Hernandez-Diaz, 41, and Chunhua Xu, 47, both of Wayne, and Joelma Barbosa-Bezerra, 46, of Newark, who were all charged with soliciting prostitution at a Wayne hotel;

Katherine Lizbeth Ariza-Posada, 35, of Astoria, Queens, for soliciting at a massage parlor in Woodland Park;

Chaojun Sun, 57, of Flushing, Queens, and Cuiying Lin, 51, of New York for soliciting and maintaining a house of prostitution in Woodland Park;

Jiaqian Hu, also 51, of Flushing, for soliciting prostitution there;

Yuleiny Mota-Moreno, 26, and Socorro Taveras, 44, both of the Bronx, for soliciting at a hotel in Passaic;

Xueyan Tang, 47, of Flushing, for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Passaic;

Li Wang, 40, of Flushing, Queens, for maintaining a house of prostitution at a Passaic massage parlor;

Yuhong Xie, 55, and Li Song, 35, both of Flushing, Queens, for soliciting prostitution at that location;

Shanyu Jin, 59, of Clifton, for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Clifton;

Cui Jinyu, also 59 of Clifton, for maintaining a house of prostitution at that location;

Zheng Jidong, 47, of Flushing, for soliciting at a massage parlor in Paterson;

All were released on summonses with scheduled court dates, the sheriff said.

