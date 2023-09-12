Homeowner Fires, Misses Shot At Danelo Cavalcante; School District Closed Amid Manhunt

The Coventry Road resident was in the garage with the 34-year-old fugitive, who stole a .22 scoped rifle around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Pennsylvania State Police troopers said.

The homeowner, who fired a pistol, missed his shot, and Cavalcante got away. The escaped killer was later spotted along Ridge and Coventryville roads at Daisy Point Road, State Police said at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

He was still armed.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Owen J. Roberts School District and all of its offices were closed, as police believe the convicted murderer was in the area. The search parameters were from Route 23 to the north, Route 100 to the East, Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the south, and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the west.

Aviation units, canine teams, mounted officers, and others are on scene Tuesday to contain him, Bivens said.

Police urged residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, to stay inside, and certainly not to approach. Call 911 if seen.

The convicted killer has been on the run since he escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.