Homeless Burglar Throws Rock Through Back Window, Finds Elmwood Park Resident Home: Police

The homeowner was headed to work moments earlier when she spotted Tyler Demouth, 26, lurking around the neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, June 2, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

"She got a good look at him before she drove off," the chief said.

Soon after, police got a call from her adult son.

Demouth had thrown a large rock through the back door, shattering the glass, Foligno said.

Discovering the resident, the intruder took off, the chief said.

Uniformed police and detectives converged on the area searching for Demouth, who'd been recorded on multiple neighborhood home security cameras.

They nabbed him at Crooks Avenue and Route 20 in Paterson, Foligno said.

Originally from the Morris County town of Flanders, Demouth has a lengthy criminal history in various North Jersey municipalities dating back to his teens, including arrests for burglary, theft, harassment and violating court orders, records show.

He remained held this time in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of criminal attempt and criminal mischief.

