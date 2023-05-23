HOME INVASION: Six Captured, Charged With Posing As NYPD To Tie Up And Rob Fair Lawn Resident

“After being invited into the residence, they tied up the homeowner and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The 28th Street resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the Nov. 17, 2022 home invasion, law enforcement sources said at the time.

Detectives and uniformed officers combed the area looking for home security video and additional witnesses after one reported seeing the robbers get into a white SUV that headed east on Route 4.

Thus began an investigation and multi-manhunt that culminated in the arrests of six men, Musella announced on Tuesday, May 23.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office and special agents with the FBI Safe Streets/Violent Crimes Task Force launched a multi-pronged quick-strike offensive on Monday, hitting locations in the Bronx, Mount Vernon and on Long Island.

All six defendants were seized before they knew what hit them.

The primary targets were Bronx residents Michael D’Angelo, a 50-year-old married construction worker, and Daniel Ruggiero, 52, who Musella said is single and unemployed.

D’Angelo and Ruggiero were each charged with first-degree kidnapping and robbery, as well as armed burglary, aggravated assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer and weapons offenses, among other counts.

Two other Bronx residents were also charged: Dominick Memoli, a 57-year-old single construction worker, and Erion Behsiri, 35, who Musella said is single and unemployed.

Also charged were Bruno Simonetti, 42, of Mount Vernon, and Sian Stafford, 28, of the Fort George section of Manhattan, both of whom the prosecutor said are single and unemployed.

Memoli, Simonetti, Beshiri and Stafford were all charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All six are being held pending extradition to New Jersey – D’Angelo, Ruggiero, Memoli and Stafford at Bronx Central Booking, Simonetti in the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, NY, and Beshiri in the Suffolk County Jail on Long Island.

Musella didn’t specify what was taken in the robbery. He thanked Fair Lawn police, the FBI Safe Streets/Violent Crimes Task Force, the Westchester County Police Department and the NYPD for their assistance with the investigation.

