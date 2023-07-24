Home Invaders Target Englewood Resident

Initial indications were that the robbery on Jones Road at Overlook Place around 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, mostly fit the pattern of the usual home invasion.

That is: The home just off Route 4 was specifically targeted at a time of day when the victim was less likely than usual to be suspicious.

Police from neighboring towns helped establish a perimeter, with assistance from a police K-9 unit. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Port Authority police were notified, as well.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The victim wasn't seriously injured, responders said.

No descriptions of the robbers were immediately available. Nor was how much, if anything, that was taken.

Authorities did emphasize that at no time was there a threat to the surrounding public.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has home surveillance video or information that could help identify those involved, is asked to contact the authorities.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

