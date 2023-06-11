Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Home Invaders Pose As Amazon Workers, Rob And Pistol-Whip Bergen Homeowner

Three unemployed ex-cons posing as Amazon delivery workers pistol-whipped a Bergen County homeowner before fleeing with cash, sneakers and jewelry, authorities said.

Jazmir Carter, Michael Carter, Ameer Holcomb
Jazmir Carter, Michael Carter, Ameer Holcomb Photo Credit: ECCF
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Newark native Jazmir Carter, 25, currently of Stroudsburg, PA, and Brick City residents Ameer Holcomb, 42, and Michael Carter, 26, forced their way into the North Arlington home after the victim opened the door around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

North Arlington police notified his office, the prosecutor said, and a joint investigation led to raids by his detectives and members of the FBI Safe Streets/Violent Crimes Task Force in Newark and Stroudsburg on Friday, June 9.

All three men have criminal histories, records show.

Michael Carter, in fact, has been held in the Essex County Jail since early March, when he was arrested in Newark on weapons-related charges, according to records.

Jazmir Carter was taken to the Monroe County, PA Correctional Facility to await extradition to New Jersey, Musella said.

Holcomb was sent to the Bergen County Jail, he said.

All three men are charged with various armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault and conspiracy counts, as well as with weapons offenses, records at the trio of jails show.

Musella thanked North Arlington police, the FBI task force, the Stroudsburg Regional Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance with the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE