Casting CALL: Holiday Romcom Filming In NYC Needs Actors, Pays Up To $2.8K

"Mr. Santa, I Want You!" is seeking actors for upcoming comedy web filming in New York City.

The movie, produced by Wendi Li, is casting the following roles, according to its BackStage.com listing:

Bridget Juliette: A 20-year-old NYU junior studying journalism with long hair and a sweet appearance.

Howard Miller: A 35-year-old male CEO of a certain media conglomerate. He is mature, calm, handsome and wealthy, adept in both high-level conversations and kitchen work.

Jackson Garcia: A 20-year-old slender male who is the complete opposite of Howard — where Howard is mature, Jackson is filled with youthful vigor.

Fiona Clark: A 29-year-old heiress of another large conglomerate. With her red hair, she is mature, elegant, and highly knowledgeable.

And a handful more!

The gig pays between $250 and $450 a day, of up to $2,800 for about a week of work. Click here for details.

