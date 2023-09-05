Hoboken Woman Charged With Slashing Stranger Threatens To Do Same To NY Judge

“I’m going to slash you in the face too if you put me in the cell for a long time,” Ola Albanni warned the Manhattan Criminal Court judge during her Labor Day arraignment, according to published reports.

It turns out Albanni, 52, had previously been charged with punching another stranger on a city sidewalk this past May before skipping her court date.

The corner of West 38th Street at Eighth Avenue was teeming with people when the 65-year-old victim was slashed with a kitchen knife just beneath her left eye a few steps from 2 Bros Pizza shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, authorities said.

The victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and needed a half-dozen stitches, they said.

SEE: Hoboken Woman Charged With Bloody Broad-Daylight Slashing On Busy Manhattan Street

The NYPD quickly issued surveillance video of her fleeing assailant, who wore a short furry black coat, sparkly pink sequined shorts, buckled shoes and a bucket hat – some of which appeared to be designer knockoffs -- and carried two shopping bags.

City police didn’t say where they found Albanni on Sunday when she was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Brought to court on Monday, Albanni repeatedly threatened the judge, who eventually ordered her removed from the courtroom and brought for a psychiatric evaluation, the New York Post reported.

SEE: Woman charged with slashing stranger on NYC street threatens to do the same to judge in court

A complaint on file in Manhattan Criminal Court says Albanni was accused this past May of punching a 34-year-old woman in the face at Third Avenue and East 37th Street and threatening another stranger with a box cutter, according to the Post.

She reportedly was released, then failed to show up for court.

Albanni will remain in custody this time following the evaluation, the judge in Manhattan ruled on Monday.

