A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Hoboken Woman Charged With Bloody Slashing On Busy Midtown Street

A Hoboken woman slashed a bystander in the face with a large kitchen knife in what appeared to be a random attack outside a Manhattan pizzeria, authorities said.

The corner of West 38th Street at Eighth Avenue was teeming with people when, the NYPD said, Ola Albanni, 52, slashed a 65-year-old woman just beneath her left eye a few steps from 2 Bros Pizza shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
The corner of West 38th Street at Eighth Avenue was teeming with people when, the NYPD said, Ola Albanni, 52, slashed a 65-year-old woman just beneath her left eye a few steps from 2 Bros Pizza shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / NYPD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The corner of West 38th Street at Eighth Avenue was teeming with people when the 65-year-old victim was slashed just beneath her left eye a few steps from 2 Bros Pizza shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

She was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Authorities issued surveillance video of her fleeing assailant, who wore a short furry black coat, sparkly pink shorts, buckled shoes and a bucket hat – some of which appeared to be designer knockoffs -- and carried two shopping bags.

City police didn’t say where they found Ola Albanni, 52, who they said was seized on Sunday, Sept. 3, and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE