Hoboken Woman Charged With Bloody Slashing On Busy Midtown Street

The corner of West 38th Street at Eighth Avenue was teeming with people when the 65-year-old victim was slashed just beneath her left eye a few steps from 2 Bros Pizza shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

She was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Authorities issued surveillance video of her fleeing assailant, who wore a short furry black coat, sparkly pink shorts, buckled shoes and a bucket hat – some of which appeared to be designer knockoffs -- and carried two shopping bags.

City police didn’t say where they found Ola Albanni, 52, who they said was seized on Sunday, Sept. 3, and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

