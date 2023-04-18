Hoboken Reveals Concept Designs On New Park, Residents Urged To Vote On Favorites

Pickle-ball courts? An Olympic size swimming pool? Picnic arenas? Now is your chance to weigh in.

The City of Hoboken unveiled a survey on Friday, April 14 to gather feedback on three designs for the park.

The results of the survey will be used by the design team to refine the park and create two new designs to be introduced later in the summer. Residents have until Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. to vote on the survey.

The first design features a playground, walking paths, two tennis courts with eight pickle-ball courts, a dog run, a spray fountain, trees, open lawn space, a plaza, picnic areas, restrooms, and a café.

The second design features a a community pool, a playground, trees, open lawn space, a plaza, picnic areas, restrooms, and a café.

The third design features an Olympic-size swimming pool, playground, trees, open lawn space, a plaza, picnic areas, restrooms, and a café.

The designs were created following public feedback, including a survey with more than 1,800 responses. A majority of residents said they wanted a mixture of passive and active space. Pickle-ball courts, pools and playgrounds were among the most popular active space amenities while residents favored open lawn space, a spray area and a café among passive space amenities.

For more information on 800 Monroe Resiliency Park and to view a presentation on the designs, click here. .

