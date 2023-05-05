Hoboken Native Is Face Of New Latest Netflix Obsession Based In NJ

Alex Giaimo is hosting "King of Collectables," which debuted on Netflix on Friday, April 28, and is already living in the streaming service's top 10 most watched shows.

The show explores Ken Goldin, who runs an auction house that specializes in rare collectables and is headquartered in Runnemede.

Athletes like Karl Malone, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have made appearances and the show is produced by Manning.

On Instagram, Giaimo said she had given up on finding work before landing the gig.

"Nobody wanted to hire me," Giaimo said. "I couldn’t buy a job on TV in the New York area. Not a job that I deserved at least. Covid completely upended my life and my career. Sports ended. Lost all my jobs. I was broke."

Giamo said during the pandemic, she was living with her grandmother and went to look for things to sell on eBay to make money and got back into collecting, which led to hosting "King of Collectables."

"Never give up. Never stop believing in yourself. Never compromise your morals or values. Keep going. Keep pushing. All it takes is one person to give you that 'yes,'" Giamo said.

