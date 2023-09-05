Fair 91°

Ho-Ho-Kus PD: Threatening Emails To Former Co-Worker Lead To Arrest Of Nassau County Man

A Long Island man was charged with sending threatening emails to a former co-worker in Ho-Ho-Kus, authorities said.

Craig N. Sabatini
Jerry DeMarco
Craig N. Sabatini, 37, of Massapequa, was taken into custody near the borough train station late last week, they said.

Police charged him with stalking, harassment and cyberharassment stemming from an incident on Aug. 24, records show.

Sabatini was sent to the Bergen County Jail last Friday, Sept. 1, and was ordered released by a judge in Hackensack on Sunday.

He was to have no contact with the alleged victim under the terms of his release.

