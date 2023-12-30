Ho-Ho-Hold It: Police In Northwest Bergen Nab Holiday Package, Lawn Decoration Thieves

Multiple residents have reported the theft of package thefts from homes during the Holiday Season. A suspect driving a white Ford Transit van was observed in surveillance videos provided to us by the victims.

Midland Park police who’d been called by a resident nabbed two Bronx men as they fled a home where they’d swiped multiple packages in a white Ford transit van.

Their Wyckoff colleagues did some investigating and charged the driver, Downiel Sanchez Reyes, 26, and passenger, Danny Martinez Fermin, 28, with similar crimes in their town.

Wyckoff police also arrested an Allendale resident – 50-year-old Caroline Preece – who they said stole holiday decorations from the front lawn of a private residence.

“Images of the suspect and vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance video,” Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

All of the accused thieves were released pending court action under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

