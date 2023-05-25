Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Bicyclist Surrenders Following Daily Voice Report: Englewood PD

The bicyclist escaped serious injury in the collision on Knickerbocker Road at West Palisade Avenue early May 25, Englewood Police Chief Thomas Greeley said.

Daily Voice published a story about the incident late Thursday morning, with a number to call police for anyone who might have witnessed the crash or had home surveillance video of the driver's white Audi coupe.

As word spread, city resident Jeremy Berrios, 31, turned himself in, Deputy Police Chief Matthew de la Rosa said early Thursday evening.

Berrios was issued 11 summonses, the deputy chief said.

The bicyclist had begun crossing Knickerbocker Road when Berrios swerved into the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle at a stop sign and make a left onto West Palisade Avenue around 8:30 a.m., said Greeley, the police chief.

The rear of the vehicle struck the bicyclist, knocking him down, Greeley said.

"Words were exchanged, and the driver fled eastbound toward the [World War Memorial] Monument," the chief said.

The bicyclist refused medical attention for a wrist and leg injury at the scene, Greeley said.

Members of the Englewood Police Traffic Bureau began seeking witnesses or home surveillance video that could help identify the Hispanic driver or his car, which the chief said may have had some damage to the rear driver's side bumper.

