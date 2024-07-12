Cops ID Driver, 66, In Road Rage Ramming Of Elderly Victim In Fair Lawn (Update)

Officers respond to Berdan Avenue at Malcom Terrace around 7:20 p.m. where they found the victim lying in the roadway with several bruises and cuts to his head, Fair Lawn Police Sgt Eric Eleshewich said.

The officers would come to learn that Norbetto P. Herrera was driving a white Hyundai Sonata when he struck the victim’s 2003 Toyota Camry on Plaza Road and Fairmount Place, and continued to drive away, the sergeant said

The victim and his 27-year-old son followed Herrera to Berdan Avenue, where they got out of their car and tried to identify the driver, police said. As they approached the Hyundai, Herrera struck the 70-year-old man, made a U-turn, and headed back toward Plaza Road, according to Eleshewich.

The victim was found alert and conscious at the scene, accompanied by his unharmed, son, and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Fair Lawn Ambulance Corp and Valley Hospital Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd A. Loving captured images at the scene, and reported that Herrara was tracked down by police to his home less than a mile away.

Herrera has been charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, unsafe lane change and careless driving. He was then released.

See more photos from Boyd A. Loving on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.