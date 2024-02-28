Historic Paterson Catholic Church Closing Indefinitely

The church, at 74 Cianci St. was built in 1929 at a cost of $175,000 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. The land the church sits on was originally purchased by Methodists in 1836 before being purchased by the Catholic Church in 1903.

Reasons for the closure included concern for the safety of the public and how to deal with the parish's debt, the diocese said. The diocese said it has supported the parish financially for 12 years amid a changing landscape of Catholic faith life in Paterson.

Parishioners of St. Michael's are invited to join the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in the city, the diocese said.

“St. Michael's Church is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the city of Paterson, and the community...is even more beautiful,” Bishop Kevin Sweeney said. "This will be a difficult time for the parishioners of St. Michael's. Just as God has created each of us unique and unrepeatable, each parish, like each family, has its own unique identity, blessings, gifts, and challenges."

The diocese did not say how long St. Michael's Church will be closed, but said the goal is to reopen the facility as "part of a larger pastoral plan for the evangelization of the City of Paterson."

The City of Paterson is currently served by 14 parishes.

