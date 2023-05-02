Historic Jersey City Firehouse Transformed Into Modern Living Space (LOOK INSIDE)

Built in 1896, the former firehouse at 218 Central Ave., in Jersey City Heights, has been converted into two levels featuring four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, exposed brick walls, heated floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and more.

According to TheClio, the firehouse was active until 2005, and was among 23 firehouses in the city. It was sold in 2010 and occupied by a construction company, which specialized in modernizing older buildings, and was featured on an HGTV historic preservation show in 2011, TheClio says.

"All of the historic details have been left inside," said Russ Downs, the listing agent with the Downs Group/Lifestyle International Realty. "He added modern touches and the highest end of appliances.

"We're getting more requests for people to buy it than rent it."

Spanning 3,900 square feet, the living space comes fully-furnished.

It also also comes with parking for two cars, and is close to the area's shopping district, Pershing Field Park, and is minutes from Journal Square.

The listing agents are Russ and Erin Downs, of Downs Group | Lifestyle International Realty. For more information email downsgroupinfo@gmail.com or call 201-688-0673.

Click here for the complete listing.

