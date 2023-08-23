Fair 74°

Bergen Motorcyclist, 62, Remains Critical After Crash

UPDATE: A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Hillsdale remained hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash in Westwood.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Old Hook Road and Kinderkamack Road in Westwood at 8:44 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Jerry DeMarco
The victim was headed east on Old Hook Road as he passed the green light for Kinderkamack Road at 8:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Police Lt. Mark Foley said.

Heading west was a Mercedes sedan driven by a 75-year-old woman, the lieutenant said.

She turned left to go south on Kinderkamack Road and struck the motorcycle, Foley said.

Members of the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head and bodily injuries, he said.

The Mercedes driver received multiple motor vehicle summonses, the lieutenant said.

Emerson police assisted their Westwood colleagues.

