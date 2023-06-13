Highway Robberies: Trio Terrorizes NJ Gas Station Attendants In Three Counties

Information was still coming in as this story was being written. At this point, however, the same three bandits are believed responsible for armed robberies in Montclair, at an Exxon station on Route 46 in Elmwood Park and at an Exxon/Tiger Mart on 21st Avenue in Paterson before dawn June 13.

They were also tied to a failed holdup at a Wawa in Garfield.

A crew member pointed a silver handgun at the victims in each of the robberies, including at the gas station and convenience store in Paterson shortly before 3:30 a.m., responders said.

Roughly 40 minutes later, the trio approached an attendant at the pumps at the Exxon station on westbound Route 46 in Elmwood Park, just past Mola Boulevard, and demanded money, they said.

One of the gunman's accomplices pushed the attendant, shaking him up, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The robbers fled with roughly $250 in cash, the attendant's backpack and some of his belongings, the chief said.

Less than 10 minutes later, the robbers tried and failed to hold up a Wawa station and convenience store on Jewell Street in Garfield responders said.

It was their fourth target in under an hour.

Detectives from the various departments are sharing information in an effort to identify and capture the robbers.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could lead to those responsible, is asked to call their local police department.

