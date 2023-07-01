Fair with Haze 82°

High School Sweethearts' Dream Home Destroyed In NJ Arsonist's Violent Rampage

A family who lost their dream home to an arsonist's violent rampage through a Central Jersey neighborhood last month is hoping to rebuild.

Ron Carr is accused of setting the blaze that destroyed the Rivas family's dream home.
Ron Carr is accused of setting the blaze that destroyed the Rivas family's dream home. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos/Ocean County Jail
Cecilia Levine
Angel and Brenda Rivas, who are high school sweethearts and share two daughters together, spent their life savings on a lot in Manchester Township's Pine Lake Park in October 2017.

They broke ground in October 2022 and were planning on moving in come Fall 2023, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

Fate cared little for their future, though, as on June 7, 2023, the family fell victim to a hate crime at the hands of Ron Carr, prosecutors in Ocean County said. The 34-year-old spray-painted swastikas on local homes and started the blaze that gutted the Rivas' home, resulting in a total loss.

"The home was perceived by the suspect to be owned by a family of Jewish faith, and as a result was targeted amidst a spree of hateful vandalism which took place the same evening," the Rivas family details on a GoFundMe campaign.

"In the wake of this tragedy, an opportunity has presented itself to show that communities are stronger together. Pine Lake Park will be a shining example of how love can overcome hate."

Angel and Brenda, who have been married for 11 years, aren't giving up on their dream home. Brenda launched a GoFundMe campaign for the house, and created a Facebook page to track progress.

As of Saturday, July 1, more than $7,000 had been raised on the campaign.

Among some things they need to get started are a masonry contractor, framing contractor, lumber, roofing contractor, painters, electricians, plumbers, garage doors, HVAC and more.

