High Drama: Suicidal Man Rescued From Beneath GWB

Officers from the Port Authority and NYPD found the man perched on an I-beam and threatening to jump just below the bridge's Manhattan-bound lower level around 3:15 p.m. June 13, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The officers got him talking as colleagues closed the two right lower-level lanes on the eastbound side, witnesses said.

Within a half-hour, they'd grabbed hold of the man, then carefully lifted him to safety.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, Valens said.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

