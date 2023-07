A lottery ticket sold in Englewood and a lottery ticket sold in Hewitt matched four of the white balls and the Power Ball in the Monday, July 17 drawing, winning $50,000.

The tickets were sold at Rt 4 Petroleum LLC in Englewood and Jackpocket in Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 17, drawing were: 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41. The Red Power Ball number was 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.