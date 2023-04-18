HEROES: Unconscious Worker Rescued From Roof Of Saddle Brook Building

The Regional Communications worker was handling some equipment maintenance when he lost consciousness shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr., the officer in charge of the Saddle Brook Police Department.

Police Officers Adam Georgaros and Officer Joseph Guerra arrived first, the captain said.

They grabbed a ladder, hustled up to the roof and administered first aid, he said.

Lt. Doug Habermann soon joined them, along with Saddle Brook firefighters and Ambulance Corps members, Zotolo said.

The Fire Department raised a truck ladder so the victim could be secured in the bucket by firefighters and EMS workers, the captain said.

The ambulance corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Everyone who responded should be recognized for a job well done," Zotollo said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.