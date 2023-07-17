Heroes: Midland Park Police Prevent Standoff, Convince Troubled Man To Get Help

It was around 10 a.m. July 17 when police got a call of a 26-year-old suicidal man who'd barricaded himself in a home on Colonial Road near Park Avenue as a result of some type of family dispute, responders said.

Not taking any chances, Midland Park police requested mutual aid from police in neighboring Waldwick and Wyckoff and alerted the Bergen County Regional SWAT and crisis negotiation teams.

They quickly canceled the requests after convincing the man to come out on his own around 10:30 a.m.

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

