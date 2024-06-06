Here's Where To Get Free Doughnuts On National Donut Day

The national holiday started by the Salvation Army in 1938 falls on the first Friday of June. This year, that's Friday, June 7.

Several doughnut shops are offering promotions. Here's how to partake in the festivities.

Dunkin' is giving offering a free donut with every beverage purchase at any locations on Friday, June 7.

Krispy Kreme will give one free doughnut per customer while supplies last for in-store purchases only.

Duck Donuts will be giving away free cinnamon sugar doughnuts.

7-Eleven told Axios it will be selling $1 doughnuts to its loyalty members on Friday.

Happy National Donut Day!

