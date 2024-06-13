Here's Timing On Thunderstorms With 60 MPH Winds, Large Hail Threatening NJ, PA

Showers and thunderstorms with drenching downpours, large hail, and gusty winds are threatening North Jersey and the Lehigh Valley Friday afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threat, the NWS said. Areas north and west of the I-95 corridor will have the greatest risk, with localized flooding possible too.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 84, while Friday will be about five degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, and could last until around 2 a.m., and could come with wind gusts up to 60 mph, AccuWeather reports.

Saturday, June 15 will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s, kicking off the start to a temperature ramp-up that forecasters say could be the region's first heatwave of the summer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.