Here's How To Check Conditions In Your Area As Canadian Wildfires Burn

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of fine particulates again on Thursday, June 8, according to the National Weather Service.

"The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern," said the weather service.

More than 8 million acres of land has already burned in what already is Canada's worst wildfire season in history.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day, with widespread haze and smoke, and a high temperature around 70 degrees. Showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Showers are likely with afternoon thunderstorms possible on Friday, June 9, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

