Help Wanted: New School Resource Officer Sought In Rochelle Park

The recent promotion of Sgt. Chris Bermudez to lieutenant created the opening at the K-8 Midland School No. 1, Detective Capt. James DePreta said.

The Special Law Enforcement Officer III would be paid $35 an hour for a part-time 40-hour workweek whenever school is officially in session, the captain said. The scheduled start time is early this September for the 2023-24 school year, he said.

"Under the supervision of the chief of police and/or the chief's designee, the individual works in a school environment with children and staff in a professional and positive manner in the capacity as a uniformed school resource officer," DePreta said.

The SLEO III "also responds to law enforcement, fire, medical, or other emergencies" and "conducts related duties as required by the department, consistent with the law," he said.

At minimum, the successful applicant must be a retired law enforcement officer who is less than 65 years old, the captain said.

The officer must have been separated from prior service in good standing within the previous three years -- excluding retirement resulting from injury or incapacity -- and possesses a New Jersey Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification or New Jersey State Police Academy Certification, DePreta said.

Because the appointee will be armed, applicants must be "capable of and legally authorized to possess and carry a department-issued firearm," the captain said.

The applicant also must, he said:

be a resident of New Jersey and possess a valid driver's license here for the duration of serving in the position;

have a high school diploma or its equivalent and be able to read, write and speak the English language well and intelligently;

be physically capable of doing the job, determined in accordance with Police Training Commission guidelines;

have good health and be of good moral character -- including not having been convicted of any offense involving dishonesty or whatever "would make the applicant unfit to perform the duties of the position."

A complete background investigation - "including psychological testing, drug screening and medical evaluation" -- will be conducted, DePreta said.

The applicant also must provide a letter of good standing from the chief of police or officer in charge of the agency he or she retired from -- dates of employment, type of retirement and good standing status must be included.

The appointee must successfully complete training and obtain certification by the Police Training Commission in the state Department of Law and Public Safety as required by NJSA 40A:14-146.10 et seq. The appointee also will be required to complete the training course for Safe Schools resource officers.

IMPORTANT: The Class III special law enforcement officer's position doesn't come with benefits or eligibility for any state-administered retirement system.

Interested candidates should email a resume to recruiting@rochelleparkpd.org, no later than July 15, 2023.

