Overcast 72°

SHARE

Heavy-Duty Wreckers Remove Tipped Garbage Truck From Jammed Route 17

A group of heavy-duty wreckers was needed to right and remove a Hasbrouck Heights garbage truck that landed on its side on Route 17, jamming traffic.

A group of heavy wreckers was needed to right and remove the Hasbrouck Heights garbage truck from northbound Route 17.
A group of heavy wreckers was needed to right and remove the Hasbrouck Heights garbage truck from northbound Route 17. Photo Credit: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A load shift apparently was to blame.

The borough driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure following the crash on the highway's northbound side at Malcolm Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, responders said.

All northbound lanes were closed as Nutchies Towing removed the rig using a trio of trucks.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m., borough police said.

Borough firefighters also responded along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit and crews from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE