Heavy-Duty Wreckers Remove Tipped Garbage Truck From Jammed Route 17

A load shift apparently was to blame.

The borough driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure following the crash on the highway's northbound side at Malcolm Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, responders said.

All northbound lanes were closed as Nutchies Towing removed the rig using a trio of trucks.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m., borough police said.

Borough firefighters also responded along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit and crews from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation.

