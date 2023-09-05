Heat Relief? Here's When Cool-Down Is Expected For Northeast

We're in the midst of the hottest stretch of the past few months with real-feel temps expected to near 100 degrees across parts of the East Coast this week.

Don't give up on fall weather yet, relief is just days away, forecasters say.

Temps averaged 95 degrees on Labor Day and Tuesday, Sept. 5, and it weren't expected to be much better Wednesday, Sept. 6: AccuWeather's real-feel map shows much of the mid-Atlantic could seem like temperatures are more than 100 degrees.

ALSO SEE: Extreme Heat Causes Schedule Changes For These NJ Districts

By default, Thursday will be better, the weather outlet says.

"By Thursday, most cities across the interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic region will feel a touch of relief from the early September heat wave as thunderstorms move into the area," AccuWeather says. "Several locations are expected to have maximum temperatures drop anywhere from 4-8 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday."

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to fall below 95 degrees on Thursday, Sept. 7. By the weekend, they'll be in the 80s.

But not without a chance of rain.

