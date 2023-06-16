Hearts Break Over Death OF Bayonne's Erika Arana, 44

Arana was born in Nicaragua and worked as a delivery specialist for Bowery Farming in Kearny, her obituary reads. She loved music, traveling and good food, according to her obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist her family with medical and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, June 14, almost $6,000 has been raised.

"Erika was my best friend of almost 20 years and we became family," Alma Vivas, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "She was extremely kind, generous, and would light up a room with her contagious energy."

She is survived by her husband Luis; her beloved children, Luis, Mark and Stacy; and dear siblings, Joel and Wilbur, her obituary reads.

