Heartbroken Aaron Rodgers 'Will Rise Yet Again'

In an Instagram post days after tearing his ACL four plays into the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer vowed not to let the season-ending injury derail his future.

Rodgers said in a post that has since gone viral that there has been an inordinate amount of people reaching out to him since the injury, vowing to get back to each and every one.

The QB had been scrambling away from a pass rusher at JetLife Stadium when he dashed the hopes of New York fans, who had grand ambitions of a possible Super Bowl title in his first regular season game with Gang Green.

In case you didn't feel bad enough for Rodgers, he recently purchased a $9.5 million home in Montclair.

Rodgers famously said "the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely," referencing the Jets' lone Lombardi Trophy won under Joe Namath and endearing himself immediately to an embattled fan base starved for any semblance of success.

Now, their hopes of even making the postseason lay squarely on the shoulders of former second overall pick, and much-maligned Zach Wilson, who appeared to be a relic of the past when Rodgers was imported over from Green Bay.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers said. "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.