Heartbreaker: Lyndhurst Man Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Knife Wound

The 33-year-old victim was rushed to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after stabbing himself in the chest at a private home just off Ridge Road near eastbound Route 3 shortly after 8 p.m. June 19.

A large number of first responders converged "out of caution" following the initial report of a stabbing, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said. "There was absolutely no threat to the community."

There was no immediate word on the young man's condition.

