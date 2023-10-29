Hawthorne Zombie House Is Back

The Zombie house is back. Ah!

Tony Rodrigues' annual display of dozens of life-sized zombies has been rocking for weeks outside of his Hawthorne home.

He's been curating the display for close to two decades, drawing hundreds of visitors before and on Halloween Night.

In 2020, Rodrigues removed his display following parking complaints. This year, the borough has cordoned off the area in front of Rodrigues' home to avoid similar issues.

Rodrigues, who hails from Portugal, works on upholstery and designs for a living — an expertise he brings to his holiday decorations. Aside from purchasing masks, he makes the frame and alters the clothes himself so they each have a unique look.

"Almost the whole year I think about Halloween," Rodrigues said in a previous interview with Daily Voice "It's the best, it's about fun."

